McGovern keen to stay at AFL Eagles

In-demand AFL defender Jeremy McGovern says his preference is to stay at West Coast, but he wants the deal to be a long one.

McGovern will be a restricted free agent at season's end, and has reportedly already attracted an offer of more than $7 million over six seasons from a Melbourne-based club.

The two-time All-Australian is unsure when he will finalise a decision, saying there's a chance he could leave it towards the end of the season.

McGovern is happy in his home State of WA, and is expecting a baby with his partner in the coming months.

The soon-to-be 26-year-old is acutely aware that his next AFL deal is likely to be his last - and he'll need a good outcome to secure the financial future of his young family.

"It's probably that long-term security - I reckon that's what everyone would be wanting," McGovern said.

"That's something we've been aiming at with my management group.

"This could be my last contract I guess if it is a long one.

"I'm still in negotiations with the club. We are still chatting and trying to get things sorted. It's just taking it's time - like anyone else."

Earlier this month, player manager Colin Young said a player with the capabilities of Richmond's Alex Rance or McGovern would be worth between $1 million to $1.5 million.

Young manages McGovern, and claimed several Melbourne-based clubs had been circling his client.

McGovern said he would like to remain with West Coast if he can land a good deal.

"Of course that's my main objective," McGovern said.

"I love the club, love my teammates, love the coaching staff. There's no reason why I wouldn't be happy here at all."

McGovern says he has been copping flak from his teammates about the media frenzy surrounding his contract.

But he's confident the outside speculation won't affect his on-field form - even if it drags out until the end of the season.

McGovern has established himself as the best intercept defender in the competition, and he led the league in contested marks last year.

The 196cm key position player says he has enjoyed taking on more leadership duties this season to help guide the club's youngsters.

West Coast kick off their season at Perth's new $1.5 billion stadium against Sydney on March 25.

McGovern has high hopes the Eagles can defy the odds and snare a finals berth this season.