Cats Ablett and Dangerfield no certainties

Geelong skipper Joel Selwood has tempered the excitement about Gary Ablett being available for round one, saying the injured AFL superstar is no certainty to play.

The buzz around the Cats early this week was that the dual Brownlow Medallist would be back in the blue and white for their opening round clash with Melbourne at the MCG on Sunday week.

But Selwood said Ablett and fellow midfield gun Patrick Dangerfield were both in a race against the clock to overcome hamstring injuries to play.

Ablett has been nursing his troublesome hamstring since arriving from the Gold Coast Suns while Dangerfield had some soreness late in the first quarter of Sunday's trial match against Essendon in Colac.

"They've both still got a way to go," Selwood said on Thursday.

"They've both got some training to do ... Gary joined in on Wednesday so he's a little bit ahead of Patty."

Selwood said despite the setback Ablett, who spent nine seasons with Geelong which included two premierships before his injury-ridden seven-year shift north, he'd been impressed by the 33-year-old.

The captain said Ablett looked faster than during his 192-game stint with the Cats.

"I think he's actually running better than he was when he left the footy club," Selwood said.

Back in his home town and among his close family, Selwood said Ablett looked carefree which could only be good for his football.

"He looks like he's enjoying football for what it is and for what it's given him," Selwood said.

"He's bouncing around the track and he looks like a young kid again enjoying life."

With Geelong finishing second at the end of the regular season but soundly beaten by Adelaide in the preliminary final, Selwood said he was excited by what Ablett could bring to the midfield mix alongside himself and Dangerfield.

"We're not sure about how it will work between us three but we're excited by the challenge that it brings and look forward to what's ahead," he said.