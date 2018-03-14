AFL boss pledges support for Tasmania

AFL boss Gillon McLachlan has pledged support to Tasmanian football ahead of his visit to the state.

Gillon McLachlan says the AFL plans on continued support in Tasmania despite recent woes.

While the AFL is coming off another bumper season, the game is in crisis in Tasmania.

This season's state league will feature no teams from the north-west region.

There is a strong sense among local fans that the AFL is ignoring them at the expense of northern expansion and projects such as AFLX.

McLachlan has said he intentionally waited until after the Tasmanian election and events around the start of the AFL season before he visits the state.

That is set to happen next week.

"In Tasmania, there is a divide and some issues that need to be addressed," the AFL chief executive said at Wednesday night's season launch.

"But I promise you, the AFL will not forget or abandon one of our founding states.

"Football is about a sense of belonging and connection and we will work with all of Tasmania and its fans to ensure that happens."

The AFL wants one of its teams playing some home games in Tasmania.

Currently Hawthorn have a lucrative, long-term deal in Launceston and North Melbourne have started hosting home games in Hobart.