Davis stays with Giants until 2021 in AFL

Greater Western Sydney co-captain Phil Davis says being so close to an AFL premiership is helping keep players with the Giants.

The courageous defender became the latest player to re-sign with the club, inking a three-year deal that sees him locked away until the end of the 2021 season.

It follows star small forward Toby Greene's new six-year deal.

All-Australian Josh Kelly re-signed with the Giants last September after being offered big deals from rival clubs, resulting in season-long speculation about his future.

After losing two straight preliminary finals, Davis said there was a fierce determination among players to be part of the club's maiden flag.

"We've lost a fair few players along the way, but we've been able to keep some quality players as well," Davis told reporters in Sydney.

"We're all chasing success and even in the early days when we weren't winning a lot the blueprint was there for (premiership) opportunities.

"When you've got so many good players, there's always going to be contract speculation when they're out of contract."

The 27-year-old was the first AFL player to sign with GWS ahead of their inaugural season in 2012 after spending three years at Adelaide.

Davis said he had loved his time with the Giants, only reinforcing that he made the right call back in August 2011.

"I wouldn't change a thing and I'm very happy with my 20-year-old self for doing it," Davis said.

"It's been an interesting journey and it's forced me to grow up very quickly."

GWS open their AFL season in Canberra against the Western Bulldogs on March 25.