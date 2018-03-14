Dangerfield unlikely for Round 1 after injury revealed

Patrick Dangerfield looks set to miss Geelong's AFL season-opener after being diagnosed with a low-grade hamstring strain.

The Cats have described Dangerfield's prognosis as positive but will be reluctant to risk the 2016 Brownlow Medallist for the March 25 round-one clash with Melbourne.

Ruckman Rhys Stanley is also in doubt with a low-grade calf strain.

"This is positive news for Patrick and Rhys and they both have their sights firmly set on round one," Geelong football boss Simon Lloyd said on Wednesday.

"Both Patrick and Rhys will undertake individualised programs over the next 10 days with our medical and fitness staff as they work towards full fitness for the beginning of the season."

Dangerfield pulled up sore late in the first quarter of Sunday's trial match against Essendon in Colac.

The 27-year-old had never previously experienced a hamstring injury and has only missed one of a possible 49 games at Geelong.

"Obviously, I'd rather there be nothing there at all," Dangerfield told reporters on Wednesday.

"In terms of the significance of it, it's only a minor one - which we believe it is - so anything can happen.

"It depends on how it feels. I'm not going to push it. It's round one so we've got to be realistic from that perspective. But there's still plenty of water to go under the bridge."

Stanley limped from the ground in the opening minutes, handing Zac Smith the chance to press for a round-one berth.

The Cats remain hopeful superstar recruit Gary Ablett will be available to face Melbourne.

Ablett's manager Liam Pickering has described his client as a "100 per cent chance" to face the Demons, despite sitting out both of Geelong's trial matches with a hamstring issue.

Lachie Henderson (knee) and Scott Selwood (ankle) are not expected to be available for round one.

Nakia Cockatoo (calf) and Stewart Crameri, having had hip surgery last year, have also had limited pre-seasons.