Eagles not worried by AFL pre-season flop

West Coast midfielder Liam Duggan insists he isn't worried about the club's recent pre-season flop, saying the heavy loss to Fremantle has lit a fire under the team's belly.

The Eagles were already expected to struggle to make the finals this AFL season following the departures of a glut of senior players, including Matt Priddis and Sam Mitchell.

Sunday's 62-point loss to Fremantle has heightened concerns about West Coast's list, especially their lack of starpower through the midfield.

The Dockers won the inside 50m count 61-33 on Sunday courtesy of a dominant midfield display.

Duggan is confident the comprehensive defeat wasn't a sign of things to come.

"The weekend wasn't a great look for us, but there were no points at stake and it's going to light a bit of a fire for us at the start of the season," Duggan said.

"It was a pretty disappointing performance.

"But the best thing about it was we were still trying a few new things. We've got two more weeks to implement what we need to improve on.

"We're not at all worried for the start of the year. We think we'll hit it with everything we've got.

"We think we're in great hands with the list we've got."

Duggan is set to become a more permanent fixture in the midfield this season after starting his career in defence..

The 21-year-old is confident a bright future lies ahead for West Coast, and he's now contracted until 2021 after penning a new three-year deal with the club on Tuesday.

Duggan said it was nice to get his contract done before the start of the season.

But the circus surrounding Jeremy McGovern's future is starting to swing into full gear, with the restricted free agent already in hot demand.

"I'd love him to stay around," Duggan said.

West Coast start their season at home to Sydney on March 25.

Star forward Josh Kennedy (ankle) has already been ruled out, while ruckman Nic Naitanui faces a race against time to prove his fitness.