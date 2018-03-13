News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Crows' AFL debutant 'crazy', says Betts
Crows' AFL debutant 'crazy', says Betts

Retired AFL players gain access to $25m injury fund

Michael Ramsey
AAP /

AFL players whose careers are ended by concussion will be eligible for payouts under a new injury and hardship scheme.

0321_1130_nat_AFL
1:03

AFL season opener
0321_0500_nat_AFL
0:32

Two game ban stands for Katie Brennan
0320_1800_vic_bulldogs
1:00

Luke Beveridge says fabricated article has thrown his team off focus
0320_0500_nat_AFL
0:32

Katie Brennan pleads with tribunal
0319_0600_nat_AFLW
0:17

Collingwood pull off a stunning victory over Adelaide
0317_1800_wa_dockers
1:52

Most brutal and courageous contest in AFLW history
0317_1800_sa_crouch
1:07

Brad Crouch may not be fit to play round one
0316_1800_wa_surgery
1:58

Eagles deny Josh Kennedy's leg surgery will delay comeback
0316_1130_nat_AFL
0:43

Swans gear up for Round One
0315_1800_wa_AFL
1:48

Opposition clubs lining up to steal Jeremy Mcgovern from the Eagles
0315_1800_MEL-AFL
1:54

Captains tip Brownlow, Premiership favourites
0315_1600_nat-AFL
0:34

AFL skippers tip GWS, Sydney to lead Premiership battle
 

The AFL Players' Association has allocated $24.7 million to the fund, which is expected to be accessed by up to 200 former AFL/VFL players per year.

Past players will be eligible to access grants of up to $8000 towards treatment of football-related dental issues and joint injuries.

The AFLPA will continue to provide for players experiencing hardship as a result of injury, illness or mental health issues, while payouts for career-ending injuries have been broadened to include concussion.

Greg Williams, Nicky Winmar and John Platten are among the AFL greats to have battled concussion-related health issues in recent years.

All three have been linked to a potential class action against the AFL intended to be led by Essendon premiership ruckman John Barnes, who has experienced epilepsy and memory loss since retiring.

St Kilda's Sean Dempster and Melbourne's Heritier Lumumba have both walked away from the game in recent years after struggling with head knocks.

The decision to allocate $4 million per year towards the fund was made by players during negotiations for their new $1.84 billion pay deal.

"The reality is every current player becomes a past player," AFLPA chief Paul Marsh told reporters on Tuesday.

"They can see how this will benefit them but they've also got a duty to support the guys that came before them."

The AFLPA estimates that 76 per cent of footballers leave the game with a serious injury, two-thirds of which require ongoing treatment.

Former Richmond defender Kelvin Moore was forced to retire in 2012 at age 28 after enduring nine hip operations.

He will eventually need both hips replaced and continues to experience pain whenever he picks up his young son.

"It's not until you have kids that you probably realise what condition your body's in," he said.

"It is tough but you just do it. You love playing the game ... you don't realise you'll need (support) until you might be five, 10, 15 years out (and) you think 'hang on, I'm in a little bit of trouble here'."

Back To Top