Hawks ready to bounce back into finals mix

To steal a line from a Richmond premiership coach - maybe Hawthorn needed to take a little half step back to go two steps forward.

He was lambasted for saying it at the time, but things worked out pretty well for Damien Hardwick.

Not many would suggest the Hawks can win the flag this year but they should be better for a tough 2017 campaign and should at least be in the finals mix.

After back-to-back 86-point thumpings in the first month of last season, master coach Alastair Clarkson changed tack.

Having guided the Hawks to seven finals series in succession, Clarkson's decision to try players in new positions and give youngsters a go at the highest level ultimately saw them finish 12th with 10 wins, 11 losses and a draw.

But he may well have set up his club's next premiership tilt.

With Cyril Rioli, James Frawley, Grant Birchall, Josh Gibson and Ben Stratton among the long-term injury absentees, the likes of James Sicily, Ryan Burton, Blake Hardwick and Kaiden Brand emerged from the shadows.

While the wins didn't come as consistently as they had previously, Hawthorn still managed impressive victories over eventual grand finalists Adelaide at Adelaide Oval, finalists West Coast and Sydney (twice) and a draw with preliminary finalists Greater Western Sydney.

Clarkson also continued to make the tough decisions when it came to tried and trusted veterans.

He farewelled premiership warriors Luke Hodge and Josh Gibson a year after Sam Mitchell and Jordan Lewis departed, as he positioned his squad for a fifth flag on his watch.

"Any situation where you lose experienced players you learn a lot about your list," Hawks head of coaching Damien Carroll told AAP.

"While we saw areas we still need to work and improve on, we were genuinely excited by the guys who got some genuine exposure, particularly in the second half of the year.

"But that doesn't guarantee anything for this year in terms of them as individuals having a good season or us as a team.

"We're under no illusions - we've got a lot of hard work to do.

"We understand that a new generation is leading us and another group under that has to step up for us to challenge."

Having undertaken a painstaking rebuild when he first took over ahead of the 2005 season, it doesn't appear that Clarkson will need to take his club to the bottom in order to reach the top again.

He still has 14 players from his 2015 premiership team on his list and added Tom Mitchell and Jaeger O'Meara to the midfield last year.

After a prolific first season with the club, Mitchell took out the best-and-fairest award, but O'Meara was restricted to just six games due to ongoing knee issues that plagued him at Gold Coast.

"He's had a really strong pre-season," Carroll said of O'Meara.

"Obviously we're hopeful he can get a good run at it.

"He's such a diligent young man who prepares really well and we're confident that he can display some of those qualities that we've seen on a more consistent basis."

The additions of Rioli, Frawley, Stratton, Birchall and O'Meara who missed significant time last season will clearly be a huge boost, while former Port Adelaide speedster Jarman Impey already looks like an astute pick-up.

HAWTHORN

Coach: Alastair Clarkson

Captain: Jarryd Roughead

Last five years: 1-1-1-5-12

Premierships: 13 (1961, 1971, 1976, 1978, 1983, 1986, 1988, 1989, 1991, 2008, 2013, 2014, 2015).

Key five: Jarryd Roughead, Cyril Rioli, Tom Mitchell, Jack Gunston, Isaac Smith.

One to watch: Jaeger O'Meara. The talented midfielder's luckless run continued in his first season with the Hawks when a knee injury restricting him to just six games. But he made two senior appearances to finish the season and a solid preparation has him primed to take his game to the next level.

Ins: Jarman Impey (Port Adelaide), Changkuoth Jiath (Gippsland U18), Harrison Jones (Murray U18), David Mirra (Box Hill Hawks, VFL), Dylan Moore (Eastern U18), Jackson Ross (Eastern U18), James Worpel (Geelong U18).

Outs: Jack Fitzpatrick (retired), Josh Gibson (retired), Billy Hartung (North Melbourne), Luke Hodge (Brisbane), Kade Stewart (delisted), Luke Surman (delisted).

Best line-up:

B: Ben Stratton, James Frawley, Grant Birchall

HB: Ryan Burton, James Sicily, Shaun Burgoyne

C: Isaac Smith, Tom Mitchell, Jaeger O'Meara

HF: Tim O'Brien, Jack Gunston, Luke Breust

F: Paul Puopolo, Jarryd Roughead, Cyril Rioli

R: Ben McEvoy, Liam Shiels, Will Langford

I: Ricky Henderson, Daniel Howe, Blake Hardwick, Jarman Impey

Predicted finish: 10th

Betting (William Hill)

To win the flag: $26

To make the top eight: $2.20