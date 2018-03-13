Brodie Grundy's rough conduct fine is some badly-needed good news for Collingwood ahead of their AFL season-opener against Hawthorn.

Magpies get good news on Brodie Grundy

Their No.1 ruckman was penalised $2000 in Monday's match review findings, but there is no threat of suspension.

While Grundy is free for the Hawks match on March 24, teammate Tyson Goldsack is out for the season after rupturing the anterior cruciate ligament of his left knee in Saturday's pre-season win over the Western Bulldogs.

Goldsack's injury seemed innocuous and he jogged from the field after it happened but scans revealed the full extent of the damage and he needs a reconstruction.

The 30-year-old is a popular figure at Collingwood and after playing 20 games last year had enjoyed a full pre-season.

Collingwood had planned for the key position player to help out in their new-look forward line.

Goldsack, who is out of contract at the end of the season, is keen to keep playing.

"I'm definitely keen to play again, whether that's late this year or if it has to be next year, then we'll go down that path after surgery," he said.

It has been a tough pre-season for injuries at Collingwood, with Daniel Wells, Jordan de Goey and Jamie Elliott ruled out for round one.

James Aish also has a calf muscle injury, while Alex Fasolo and Levi Greenwood are others coming back from pre-season problems.

The good news out of Saturday's match was that Darcy Moore, Adam Treloar and Jeremy Howe all made successful returns from injury.

Grundy faced inevitable scrutiny after he bumped Tory Dickson off the ball.

Dickson looked groggy and had to leave the field, but he returned soon after and this undoubtedly helped Grundy.

The incident was classed as careless conduct and low impact to the head.