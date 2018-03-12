News

'He's worth $7m': Teammate backs McGovern's huge play

Justin Chadwick
AAP /

West Coast defender Tom Barrass says Jeremy McGovern would be worth every cent of a $7 million deal, and he's confident the star backman will re-sign with the Eagles.

McGovern will be a free agent at season's end, and he has reportedly been offered in excess of $7 million over six seasons by a Victorian club.

Other Melbourne-based clubs have also expressed their interest in luring McGovern their way.

If the 25-year-old decides to stay at West Coast, it's likely it would be on significantly less money.

Barrass was glowing in his praise of McGovern, and he thinks the two-time All-Australian will stay with West Coast.

"He's the man, Gov," Barrass said.

"He's just one of those players, he doesn't even know that he's doing it, but he's just chopping up non-stop. He's a real desperate footballer. He's so hard to beat one-on-one.

"He's a big brick. I 100 per cent think he's worth the money, and I'm sure he'll come to terms with West Coast and settle on a fair deal."

Jeremy McGovern. Pic: Getty

McGovern starred in Sunday's 62-point pre-season loss to Fremantle.

West Coast's midfield were blown away in that match, with Fremantle winning the inside 50m count a whopping 61-33.

It meant McGovern was inundated all day, and the 196cm star dominated in the air and at ground level.

Barrass is certain the contract talk surrounding McGovern won't affect his teammate's form.

"He doesn't buy into the outside influence. He's not a big head," Barrass said.

"He doesn't have a high opinion of himself. He's a really grounded character. I'm sure they'll settle on an agreement."

Barrass is fast emerging as a star in his own right, with his game style quite similar to McGovern's.

The pair's intercepting ability and marking talents have seen them become a formidable force in defence.

Barrass said McGovern had played a huge part in his development.

"He's probably the model key defender in the competition, him and (Richmond's Alex) Rance, who I want to try to play like," Barrass said.

"They're probably the best two in the competition right now."

Barrass battled through a groin injury last season, but is hoping for a pain-free 2018.


