AFLW to make call on grand final venue

The Western Bulldogs will host Melbourne in Saturday night's blockbuster at Whitten Oval and that game will decide who finishes top.

Whitten Oval does not have the capacity of Ikon Park and Melbourne's Casey Fields ground is too far outside the CBD.

The grand final will be played on March 24 and the AFL does not want a double header with a round-one men's game, ruling out Etihad Stadium and the MCG as venues.

More than 15,000 people watched Adelaide upset Brisbane in last year's grand final at Metricon Stadium on the Gold Coast.

That was also a controversial venue, given the saga over whether the match would be played on the Gold Coast or at the Gabba.

The Lions' AFLW ground at South Pine Sports Complex was never an option.

AFLW football boss Nicole Livingstone said they want as many people at next week's grand final as last year.

"For all of us, it's about making sure that we build the atmosphere of the AFLW grand final and find the best venue for that," she said.

"Obviously there are venues that are further away from the CBD, being Casey, some that don't have as big a capacity, and that's Whitten.

"Ikon obviously has a great capacity and has hosted some big numbers."

Livingstone was diplomatic when asked about the likely venue.

"My preference is for a grand final that is filled with atmosphere - that creates the best-possible atmosphere for the two teams competing," she said.

"We haven't landed on any decision yet where it's going to be, but we will be once it becomes apparent, we will be having conversation with clubs."

Five teams remain in grand final contention, meaning a bumper round seven next weekend.

Three of the four games could impact on who reaches the grand final.

"A lot of people this season have been saying it would have been great to see a finals series or a qualifying or a prelim final - round seven has turned itself into that," Livingstone said.

