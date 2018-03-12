Josh Green fined over jaw-dropping dive

News

Green was fined $1000 after an incident during the last quarter of Sunday's pre-season win over Geelong in Colac.

But Collingwood have had some good news, with star ruckman Brodie Grundy cleared for their AFL season opener.

While Grundy was charged with rough conduct after Saturday's pre-season win over the Western Bulldogs, he can accept a $2000 fine.

No contact. Pic: Fox Sports

Grundy bumped Tory Dickson off the ball and the Bulldog briefly had to leave the field.

The contact was classed as careless and low impact to the head.

Grundy will be available for their round-one match against Hawthorn on March 24 at the MCG.

They have already lost Daniel Wells, Jamie Elliott, Jordan de Goey and now Tyson Goldsack through injury for the start of the season.

Hawthorn defender Jarman Impey was fined $1500 for misconduct and Gold Coast co-captain Tom Lynch also faces a $2000 rough conduct penalty.

In the AFLW, Adelaide pair Chelsea Randall and Justine Mules were charged with striking Fremantle's Lisa Webb in separate incident and can accept reprimands.

INJURED STAR: Patrick Dangerfield botches Stevo escape plan


