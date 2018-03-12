Demons lose Hickey with AFLW knee injury

Melbourne star Mel Hickey is the latest AFLW player to need a knee reconstruction.

The Demons have confirmed the marquee player and All-Australian tore her left anterior cruciate ligament in Sunday's win over Carlton at Ikon Park.

Hickey was in tears as two trainers helped her from the field.

The Demons were hopeful on Sunday, but scans have confirmed the bad news for one of their most important players.

It is also wretched timing for Melbourne, with one round left until the grand final.

Sunday's thrashing of the Blues meant the Demons climbed from fifth to equal-top on the ladder.

Their match against top side the Western Bulldogs next Saturday will be the clash of the season and the winner will host the grand final.

"Although it is extremely disappointing for Mel, as she is a much-loved figure around our club, she will still play an important role in the lead-up to our final home and away round against the Bulldogs ... and our quest to play in this year's AFLW Grand Final," said Demons football manager Kimberley Morton.

Next Saturday will be the first match that Hickey misses in two AFLW seasons.

The injury happened in an innocuous moment as she went for the ball.

Hickey previously has recovered from a reconstruction on her right knee.

Carlton captain Brianna Davey and Bulldogs pair Isabel Huntington and Daria Bannister have also suffered season-ending ACL tears in the last few weeks.

Hickey, a six-time VFLW premiership player, said she would do whatever she can to support her teammates.

"I have so much love and belief for our group of girls and will play any part I can to help," Hickey said.

"The support I've received from the players, coaches and staff - and the fans - has been overwhelming and I can't thank them enough."