Early form key to Port chances: Wanganeen

Port Adelaide's early-season form will determine if they gain the belief to become AFL premiership contenders, ex-Power captain Gavin Wanganeen says.

Wanganeen believes Port are set for a "very good year" given the influx of talent into the playing group.

"Strong enough to challenge? You don't really know until you have played probably eight, 10 rounds, in my opinion," Wanganeen said on Monday.

"But looking at the inclusions, and from last year how they made the finals and they weren't far off going to that second final, it's probably fair to say that there will be some opportunities there.

"A lot of it comes down to belief and mindset and how hungry they are."

Port, beaten in an extra-time elimination final last season, have recruited a crop of experienced players including Jack Watts, Tom Rockliff and Steven Motlop.

Wanganeen, who won the 1993 Brownlow medal at Essendon before returning to Port in 1997 to become the club's inaugural AFL captain, said finding form early would be vital.

"Especially those first five to eight rounds, you're always hoping that your club will do well and set a good foundation," he said.

"And we all talk about the recruits that the club have brought to the club ... if those guys can add to the footy team, I think the side can be in for a very good year.

"But we all know it's a very long year.

"You need to have a good start to the season, you need to get through the middle to late part of that season because it gets very tiring, and then you need to hit your straps later in the year.

"And what really counts is how you play in September because the rest doesn't matter."