'It hurts': Dangerfield's failed Stevo escape plan

Patrick Dangerfield has botched his escape plan from Kardinia Park after being tailed by 7 News Melbourne's Mark Stevens.

The 2016 Brownlow medallist's availability for round one of the AFL season was thrown into doubt when he injured his hamstring in Geelong's pre-season loss to Essendon on Sunday.

Dangerfield pulled up sore after a kick inside 50 in the first quarter.

He left Colac before the game was over, with the Cats attempting to play down concerns.

Dangerfield was at the club's headquarters on Monday -- and so was Stevo.

"I'm all for greater media access, absolutely, but this is just too much fun," he said.

"I think we've found the way to exit."

Dangerfield filmed Stevo waiting outside the main gate and attempted to go round to reach his getaway driver -- his dad.

But it didn't work.

"There comes a time in everyone's life, you have to realise you've been caught. It hurts. Pains me to say. I feel like my getaway driver perhaps could've been better."

"Look at him! You can see Stevo, he has not missed an opportunity."

Dangerfield's dad didn't quite blame himself but he did wonder if he should have done another lap of Kardinia Park to confuse Stevo.

On the injury itself, Dangerfield said: "I will wait until (Tuesday) and see how it is, it feels pretty good. I've never done a hammy before, so without having done one, it's hard to say where it's at."

