Eagles relieved after Naitanui return

West Coast coach Adam Simpson is full of relief after seeing Nic Naitanui make a successful return to football, but is yet to decide whether the star ruckman will play again this weekend.

Naitanui ended his 18-month stint on the sidelines when he played 54 minutes for East Perth in their WAFL practice match against East Fremantle on Saturday.

It was Naitanui's first match since tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee in round 22, 2016.

Naitanui tallied 14 disposals and 33 hit-outs on Saturday in a promising return to action.

But he still remains in doubt for West Coast's round-one clash with Sydney in Perth on March 25.

Naitanui could line up for East Perth again on Saturday, but Simpson says he will wait until later in the week before making a decision.

"We'll just have to weigh up and see how he trains during the week and what levels he can get to," Simpson said.

"He covered a fair bit of distance and played 50, 60 minutes.

"We'll just have to see what we do to progress. But even if it's not round one, it's round two."

Simpson was as nervous as anyone watching Naitanui return after the big man's long recovery period.

"It was a little bit of relief (seeing him get through)," Simpson said.

"I think everyone was a bit anxious about this step he was about to confront.

"He would have been a bit nervous as well. He probably played like that a little bit.

"But I thought in the third quarter we saw some real glimpses of his good footy and what he does really well. That's a positive for everyone."

West Coast desperately need Naitanui to return, with Sunday's 62-point flogging from Fremantle showcasing their deficiencies in the midfield.

Fremantle won the inside 50m count 61-33 on the back of their midfield dominance, leaving Simpson with plenty of headaches heading into round one.

"That's a concern. We've got some supply issues at the moment," Simpson said.

"It's an ongoing issue. We need our experienced mids to hold up their end.

"I don't think the stoppages were horrendous. But the work rate around the footy and off the ball was not at our normal standard."

West Coast forward Josh Kennedy is set to miss the first two rounds while he recovers from ankle surgery.

And goalsneak Willie Rioli will be assessed this week after rolling his ankle in the 14.17 (101) to 5.9 (39) loss to the Dockers.