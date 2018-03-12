Freo to field two AFL debutants in round 1

Fremantle coach Ross Lyon is set to hand AFL debuts to prized draftee Andy Brayshaw and rookie Bailey Banfield in round one after the pair caught the eye during the Dockers' impressive pre-season campaign.

Brayshaw, snared with pick No.2 in last year's national draft, tallied 19 disposals and nine tackles in Fremantle's 62-point walloping of West Coast on Sunday.

Banfield collected 18 disposals, took five marks, and booted 1.2 in the win to also rubber stamp his spot for round one.

Lyon has been impressed with both players during the pre-season, and he said 20-year-old Banfield had applied great pressure up forward.

"You would think he's going to play round one," Lyon said.

Lyon also indicated Brayshaw had done enough to earn a round-one berth against the Power in Adelaide on March 24.

"Andy has played two good ones out of three," Lyon said of Brayshaw's pre-season campaign.

"He was down the week before, but I thought he was really sharp (on Sunday).

"He's done everything right. We would like to play him. He's an important part of our future, and we want to get games into him."

There were plenty of positives to come out of Fremantle's pre-season.

After suffering a 10-point loss to the Crows in Adelaide in week one, Fremantle bounced back to beat the Eagles twice.

Their performance on Sunday against the Eagles was the best of the lot.

Fremantle won the inside 50m count 61-33 as their midfield ran riot.

Lachie Neale finished with 36 disposals and three goals, while goalsneak Hayden Ballantyne bounced back to form with 3.3.

Matt Taberner presented well up front and finished with two goals.

Lyon said brothers Bradley Hill (quad) and Stephen Hill (calf) remained outside chances to play in round one.

Harley Bennell (calf) is another player still working his way back to full fitness.