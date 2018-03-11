Dockers thrash Eagles in pre-season clash

Fremantle have tuned up for the AFL season proper in grand style, thrashing arch rivals West Coast by 62 points in a practice match in Joondalup.

The Dockers dominated through the midfield and opened up a 37-point lead by halftime before cruising to the 14.17 (101) to 5.9 (39) victory in front of 7,737 fans on Sunday.

Spearhead Matt Taberner continued his impressive pre-season with two goals from 23 disposals, while goalsneak Hayden Ballantyne bounced back to form with 3.3.

Lachie Neale led the midfield onslaught with 36 disposals and three goals, with Nat Fyfe, Michael Walters, and David Mundy also starring.

West Coast defender Jeremy McGovern did his best to stem the bleeding, but Fremantle's superiority through the middle meant the Eagles' defence was simply overwhelmed.

Fremantle won the inside 50m count 61-33.

"We were well and truly off today," West Coast coach Adam Simpson said.

"In particular the eight or nine guys we didn't play last week seemed to step off today.

"But we'll back them in. They've had a pretty good pre-season. Freo were very good today."

Fremantle coach Ross Lyon was pleased with his team's performance, but was careful not to get too carried away.

"We want to be a better contested ball team and pressure team than what we've been in the last couple of years, so it was a step in the right direction," Lyon said.

"Our reality is we're two drafts and heading, you could argue, into the second year of a rebuild.

"So there's plenty of challenges in front of us."

Eagles goalsneak Willie Rioli hurt his ankle in the first quarter and didn't appear after the first break.

Fellow small forward Liam Davis produced a strong start to the match and appears a lock to be picked for the round one clash with Sydney.

The Dockers also beat West Coast by 29 points in a practice match last week.

But this performance was more impressive given the Eagles welcomed back a host of midfield stars.

Forward Josh Kennedy and ruckman Nic Naitanui were the two big stars still missing from West Coast's side.

Kennedy has already ruled himself out of the opening two rounds of the AFL season, while Naitanui faces a battle to be fit to face the Swans in round one.