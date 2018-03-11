Experienced Collingwood utility Tyson Goldsack has suffered a devastating ACL tear on the eve of the AFL season, reports 7 News Melbourne's Tom Browne.

ACL injury puts Goldsack out for 2018 season

The 161-game veteran went down in Saturday's pre-season win over the Bulldogs but it was thought to be a minor injury at the time.

Scans on Sunday confirmed the more serious injury, with the 30-year-old now facing a battle to play at the senior level again.

Goldsack signed a one-year deal to remain with the club in September.

The injury is another blow to the plans of coach Nathan Buckley, who confirmed on Saturday that Daniel Wells and Jamie Elliott would not play in round one.

Jordan De Goey, currently under a club-imposed suspension, is also injured.

The Magpies open their season against Hawthorn at the MCG on March 24.