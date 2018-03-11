Suns edge Lions in AFL pre-season game

The Gold Coast Suns will go into the season on the back of two JLT Series victories after edging the Brisbane Lions by seven points in the pre-season QClash encounter.

The won 7.7 (49) to 4.18 (42) in front of 1,649 spectators, with the scoreline telling the tale of a scrappy encounter.

Late goals from Aaron Hall and Darcy MacPherson sealed the match in the Suns' favour, with Dayne Zorko's impudent late strike not enough to drag the Lions back into the game.

The only downside for the Suns was Pearce Hanley dislocating his shoulder diving to stop a grubber kick rolling towards goal.

The Irishman's shoulder was popped back in soon afterwards and the Suns will hope the former Lion will not miss much action.

Torrential weather before and during the game left the Fankhauser Reserve field a quagmire meaning there was little silky football on show.

Despite the Lions enjoying territorial ascendancy and a 60-48 inside 50 advantage, they produced little quality in front of the sticks.

In defence the Lions, with Luke Hodge in his first game for the club, looked more solid than in their 55-point defeat to Sydney last week.

Gold Coast coach Stuart Dew is keeping his fingers crossed that Hanley is not kept on the sidelines for long as a consequence of his courageous goal-saving dive.

"I'd rather he do that and have good habits but its unfortunate," Dew said.

"We're not sure because some times they come out and do a fair bit of damage. Given it went back in it quickly it could be a good sign.

"We'll see what the scan says."

Dew said more pleasing than the scoreline was his side's ability to win the hard-ball - something the Suns were not known for before his tenure.

"We won contested ball, ground balls and tackles (which are) things we have been working on," Dew said.

Lions midfield coach Dale Tapping praised the impact four-time premiership winner Luke Hodge had on the Lions.

"His leadership and ability to set up behind the ball really well gives us good shape and the ball lived in our forward fifty for stoppage after stoppage and we just couldn't penetrate," Tapping said.

The Suns open their campaign proper against North Melbourne in Cairns on March 24, while the Lions will travel to Melbourne to face St Kilda at Docklands Stadium.