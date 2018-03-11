Hickey knee injury sours Dees AFLW win

All-Australian AFLW defender Melissa Hickey has sent a huge scare through Melbourne with a knee injury.

The marquee player needed two trainers to help her from the field in the third term of Sunday's dominating 35-point win over Carlton at Ikon Park.

While the 8.9 (57) to 3.4 (22) win puts the Demons equal-first with one round left until the grand final, Hickey could well be sidelined for the rest of the season.

Hickey was to have scans on Sunday night and coach Mick Stinear hopes she is not the latest AFLW star to suffer a dreaded anterior cruciate ligament tear.

She had ice on the outside of her left knee at three-quarter time, suggesting it might be a medial ligament injury.

"They (Melbourne medical staff) are keen to look at the scans, they're not conclusive on what it is," Stinear said.

"Obviously Mel was quite upset, but we just hope it's not an ACL.

"We'll wait and see tomorrow.

"I just hope for her sake, she's such a quality person and she's put so much into this team, that it's not too sinister."

Teammate Aliesha Newman also suffered a corked lower back in the last quarter, but Stinear said it did not appear to be serious.

The runaway win - the Demons kicked 6.3 to one behind in the first term - sets up the match of the season next week against top side the Western Bulldogs at Whitten Oval.

The winner will host the grand final, while the loser probably drops from the top two.

The Bulldogs hold top spot because of their much better percentage, while second-placed Melbourne are half a game ahead of GWS (third) and defending premiers Adelaide.

Fifth side Brisbane is also only a game away from the Bulldogs and can make the grand final.

"If we're good enough and we bring our best next week, that will land us in a grand final," Stinear said.

On Sunday, Melbourne added a new chapter to last-placed Carlton's horror season with the first-quarter rampage.

The Demons' score at quarter time was nine points better than the best Carlton match total this season.

The disposal count was 73-20

Midfielder Elisa O'Dea, who was best afield, had 11 disposals and kicked three goals for the term.

She had more possessions in the quarter than the combined total of the top five Carlton players, who only managed two apiece.

Demons key forward Tegan Cunningham recovered from last week's concussion to also kick three goals.