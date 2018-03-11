News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Crows' AFL debutant 'crazy', says Betts
Crows' debutant 'crazy', says Betts

Why Worsfold loves 'dangerous' Essendon forward line

Michael Ramsey
AAP /

Jake Stringer has provided a timely reminder of his vast talent and left Essendon coach John Worsfold excited by his wealth of attacking options for the AFL season.

0321_1130_nat_AFL
1:03

AFL season opener
0321_0500_nat_AFL
0:32

Two game ban stands for Katie Brennan
0320_1800_vic_bulldogs
1:00

Luke Beveridge says fabricated article has thrown his team off focus
0320_0500_nat_AFL
0:32

Katie Brennan pleads with tribunal
0319_0600_nat_AFLW
0:17

Collingwood pull off a stunning victory over Adelaide
0317_1800_wa_dockers
1:52

Most brutal and courageous contest in AFLW history
0317_1800_sa_crouch
1:07

Brad Crouch may not be fit to play round one
0316_1800_wa_surgery
1:58

Eagles deny Josh Kennedy's leg surgery will delay comeback
0316_1130_nat_AFL
0:43

Swans gear up for Round One
0315_1800_wa_AFL
1:48

Opposition clubs lining up to steal Jeremy Mcgovern from the Eagles
0315_1800_MEL-AFL
1:54

Captains tip Brownlow, Premiership favourites
0315_1600_nat-AFL
0:34

AFL skippers tip GWS, Sydney to lead Premiership battle
 

Stringer slotted two brilliant goals as the Bombers ran out 15.11 (101) to 15.7 (97) winners in their trial match against Geelong in Colac.

The former Western Bulldogs forward lined up at the opening stoppage and showed glimpses of the explosive speed that is likely to earn him regular midfield time.

But it was in front of goal where Stringer flourished, gathering the ball deep in the forward pocket midway through the opening term and slotting an audacious banana.

His second major was less spectacular but still a highlight -- an off-balance snap on the run from 30m out in the third quarter.

Fellow recruit Devon Smith also spent time rotating between the midfield and forward line, providing the already high-scoring Bombers with another avenue to attack.

Jake Stringer. Pic: Getty

"We've got a forward line that we know is fairly dangerous with the players that go through there," Worsfold said.

"Some of our midfielders are starting to get a bit more dangerous in terms of attacking the game from there as well, which is great. They shared the load really well I thought.

"We're getting a feel for what the blend is going to look like throughout quarters and throughout games."

Essendon trailed by 27 points at three-quarter time but kicked four straight goals to open the final term and snatched a match-winning lead through Jake Long in the dying minutes.

The only major negative for the Bombers was an injury to defender Martin Gleeson, who was carried off after rolling his ankle in the fourth quarter.

Gleeson and small forward Orazio Fantasia (knee) are the only first-choice players unlikely to play in the Bombers' round one clash with Adelaide on March 23.

"Fantasia is probably unlikely for round one but I wouldn't totally rule him out, and Mitch Brown is still a chance to be pushing up for round one as well," Worsfold said.

"Overall we're in pretty good health."

Back To Top