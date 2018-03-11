Hurt Crows AFL duo yet to convince coach

Adelaide coach Don Pyke is yet to be convinced his captain and a key onballer will be fit for the start of the AFL season.

Skipper Taylor Walker (foot) and onballer Brad Crouch (abdominal strain) didn't feature in Adelaide's pre-season games.

"They have got some work to do, to be honest," Pyke said after Saturday's 26-point trial loss to Port Adelaide.

"We get them back in next week and we will have a look how they shape up.

"And, at the end of it, it's a question of how many guys who have had an interrupted pre-season would you want to carry into an AFL game.

"The way the game is played, obviously you drop back to 90-cap (interchange) rotation as well - you want to make sure guys are fit and ready to play and perform at the level we need them to."

Pyke said he was unlikely to make a call on the injured duo until the week leading into their premiership opener on March 23 against Essendon.

Utility Riley Knight (foot) and Wayne Milera (knee) are long odds to be selected for round one - both also didn't feature in the AFL pre-season, although Milera did return on Saturday at state league level.