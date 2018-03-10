Crows coach Goddard not focused on finals

Adelaide Crows coach Bec Goddard has ordered her side to push aside any thoughts about the AFLW finals and focus on winning next week's game against Collingwood.

Erin Phillips (right) has been in fine form in Adelaide's recent run of good form.

The Crows hung on during a tight last quarter on Friday night to beat Fremantle 6.4 (40) to 5.6 (36) in Darwin.

The win pushed the reigning premiers into second position on the ladder, with the three teams ahead of them at the beginning of the round - the Western Bulldogs, Melbourne and Brisbane - yet to play.

After losing the first two games of the season, the Crows are now unbeaten in four and in the mix for a place in the finals.

""The belief rolls on, it does roll on another week," Goddard said.

"We have to win next week and hope a result or two goes our way and we'll be there but really, we're not looking beyond next week."

Star forward Erin Phillips played a major role in the win after only playing half of last week's game due to a quad issue.

Last season's league best and fairest kicked two goals in the first quarter and a third in the last to seal the victory, while defender Sarah Allan fended off a number of late Fremantle attacks.

Phillips' performance elevated her to equal-second in the AFLW goal-kicking tally this season.