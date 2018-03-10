News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Beveridge says AFL trade story is a lie
Beveridge slams Bulldogs trade 'lie'

Lions lose as AFLW grand final hopes fade

Steve Barrett
AAP /

Collingwood climbed off the bottom of the AFLW ladder and put a dent in Brisbane's bid for back-to-back grand final appearances with an upset 14-point win on Saturday.

0319_0600_nat_AFLW
0:17

Collingwood pull off a stunning victory over Adelaide
0317_1800_wa_dockers
1:52

Most brutal and courageous contest in AFLW history
0317_1800_sa_crouch
1:07

Brad Crouch may not be fit to play round one
0316_1800_wa_surgery
1:58

Eagles deny Josh Kennedy's leg surgery will delay comeback
0315_1800_wa_AFL
1:48

Opposition clubs lining up to steal Jeremy Mcgovern from the Eagles
0315_1800_MEL-AFL
1:54

Captains tip Brownlow, Premiership favourites
0315_1600_nat-AFL
0:34

AFL skippers tip GWS, Sydney to lead Premiership battle
0320_0500_nat_AFL
0:32

Katie Brennan pleads with tribunal
Which AFL Captain would plan the best footy trip?
0:58

Which AFL Captain would plan the best footy trip?
INs and OUTs: GWS Giants
0:54

INs and OUTs: GWS Giants
0316_1130_nat_AFL
0:43

Swans gear up for Round One
0314_0500_nat_AFL
0:30

Bontempelli ready for Bulldogs' 'mongrel'
 

The Magpies set up their stunning victory at Moreton Bay Sports Complex near Brisbane with a barnstorming start, shocking the home side with four of the match's first five goals.

The final margin didn't truly reflect Collingwood's dominance of the third-placed Lions who fell to their second straight defeat, leaving their premiership dreams teetering.

Christina Bernardi (16 possessions, three goals) was best-on-ground while gun full-forward Mo Hope matched her teammate with three majors of her own.

"The girls had a really good week on the track and we were all up and about," Bernardi said.

"It (three-goal haul) came from the girls, handballs over the top ... it was good fun.

"The goals I scored today were from the team's efforts."

Pic: Getty

With two first-term goals apiece to Bernardi and Hope, the Pies held sway by 14 points at quarter-time.

The Lions' prospects of a revival looked shot when the heavens opened, with the second term a goalless affair played in torrential rain.

Bernardi set up centre half-forward Jasmine Gardner in the opening moments of the third to break the stalemate while Brisbane squandered several opportunities at the other end.

On the cusp of three-quarter-time, experienced Meg Hutchins nailed one of the goals of the season, a stunning set shot conversion while hugging the boundary line before Hope's sensational torpedo early in the fourth blew the margin out to 34 points.

Three consolation goals bumped the Lions' percentage back to 107.0 - after it had slumped under 100 - which may prove crucial when the home-and-away campaign wraps up next weekend.

Midfielders Emily Bates and Jamie Stanton were valiant for Brisbane who need to defeat Greater Western Sydney on Friday while hoping Carlton beats Melbourne on Saturday night and the Pies down second-ranked Adelaide on Sunday.

Back To Top