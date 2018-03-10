Jack Watts stars as Port down Crows

Port Adelaide's maligned recruit Jack Watts has dominated with six goals in an AFL trial game win over arch foe Adelaide - but his coach reckons it won't mean much.

Watts also gifted two goals to teammates in a best-afield display in Port's 16.2 (98) to 11.6 (72) pre-season victory on Saturday over the Crows.

But coach Ken Hinkley said Watts, a polarising player at Melbourne before crossing to Port, would be unfazed by his feats.

"I don't think it means much, honestly, to Jack because I just know what he's like," Hinkley said.

"He just plays for the team and, whatever the outcome of that is, he handles pretty well.

"I think that has been a hallmark of Jack Watts the person: being able to handle the pressure that he he has been put under.

"The six-goal performance, he would be happy that he has played well -- don't get me wrong.

"But it won't change what he does."

Port's win was soured by a hamstring injury to experienced backman Jasper Pittard, ruling him out of the season opener in a fortnight.

Pittard was hurt during Port's third-term scoring spree which overwhelmed the Crows, who led by 26 points at halftime - the Power kicked a dozen goals to three after the long break.

While Watts was a standout, Hinkley also praised another fresh signing, ex-Geelong utility Steven Motlop, who collected 20 disposals.

"His run and carry though the middle of the ground was really important," Hinkley said.

Port's Darcy Byrne-Jones (31 disposals), Justin Westhoff (27 touches, one goal) and Robbie Gray (26 possessions, two goals) were also busy.

Adelaide's top pick from last year's draft, Darcy Fogarty, pressed his claims for a round-one debut by booting three first-half goals.

"That is why we drafted him," Crows coach Don Pyke said.

"We know the talent he has got and it was great to be able to see him produce it today at AFL level, albeit (pre-season) level.

"His a chance (for round-one selection) ... he didn't do himself any harm today."

The Crows were also well served by ball magnet Matt Crouch (26 touches), former Kangaroo Sam Gibson (27 possessions, one goal) and Rory Atkins (21 disposals, two goals).

Their prized recruit Bryce Gibbs kicked two goals and collected 20 disposals from 65 per cent game time, but young defender Alex Keath suffered an ankle injury and didn't feature after halftime.