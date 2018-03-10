Wood quiet as Cox fires in Moe AFL clash

The Western Bulldogs might have no choice but to return captain Easton Wood to defence for the start of the AFL season.

But four goals to Mason Cox and a solid game in defence from Darcy Moore meant a big tick for Collingwood's new-look attack.

Wood only had five disposals and kicked two goals on Saturday as the Bulldogs lost their pre-season game to the Magpies by 33 points in Moe.

The defender was also tried in attack for their opening pre-season match.

While Wood had minimal impact against the Magpies, assistant coach Steven King noted their supply to him was not great and he still worked hard.

King also acknowledged that circumstances are conspiring against the experiment, given fellow veteran defender Dale Morris now has a long-term knee injury.

Bob Murphy and Matthew Boyd have retired, plus Jason Johannisen started in attack for Saturday's game.

"It's more than 1000 games experience (lost) there," King said.

"But again it's exciting to see who can step up ... it's certainly a challenge."

Newcomer Aaron Naughton has impressed across half-back and is set for a round-one debut.

"We probably wouldn't have seen Aaron in this pre-season if Woody was there (in defence)," King said.

"Woody being the true, selfless leader he is, he'll play wherever we put him."

Just as Wood has gone from defence to attack, Collingwood have switched Moore from a key forward role into the backline.

They hope Cox can combine with Brodie Grundy as their main key forward options.

Cox, recruited from the United States, signed a three-year deal late last year after interest from rival clubs.

"Late last year, he really took some steps, not just at AFL level but at VFL level," said Magpies coach Nathan Buckley.

"He went from 'almost' gloving them to taking them, so that was one of the reasons we were rapt he decided to stay.

"It's the reason why we've probably manipulated our structure getting him and Brodie into the mix together.

"It's yet to be proved, but when you see a day like today, where the big fellas are used and it's necessary to go down the line at times ... there's a good balance."