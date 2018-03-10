Collingwood have ruled out star pair Daniel Wells and Jamie Elliott for their AFL season opener against Hawthorn.

Grundy worry as Pies shake the Bulldogs

But the news is otherwise promising for the Magpies after a challenging pre-season.

Key players Adam Treloar, Darcy Moore and Jeremy Howe all made successful returns from injury on Saturday as they capped their pre-season with a 33-point win over the Western Bulldogs in Moe.

The Magpies rallied from 27 points down at quarter-time to beat the Bulldogs 16.17 (113) to 12.8 (80 in hot conditions.

While coach Nathan Buckley confirmed Wells (achilles) and Elliott (ankle) would not play in round one, he predicted they would be back soon after.

Buckley was also upbeat about Alex Fasolo (shoulder), who also had not played in the pre-season.

"We're not projecting Jamie to be available - he'll probably be round two, round three," Buckley said.

"Daniel will be the same.

"Fas has played a couple of games now and is ready to go, if his form warrants."

Magpies ruckman Brodie Grundy will be under video review for a bump off the ball. It forced Tory Dickson from the field, but the Bulldog was soon back in the game.

Collingwood defender Travis Varcoe also had an incident off the ball with Hayden Crozier in the last quarter.

The Magpies reviewed their football department late last year and endured a rash of off-season injuries, before Jordan De Goey was suspended for drink-driving.

After losing heavily to GWS in their first pre-season game, the Magpies rallied impressively from a scrappy start.

Midfielder Steele Sidebottom starred for Collingwood and Mason Cox kicked four goals, while Tom Liberatore and Marcus Bontempelli (three goals) were the Bulldogs' best.

Bulldogs ruckman Jordan Roughead was hurt a couple of times in the opening quarter and he was benched in the second half.

Collingwood recruit Sam Murray and Bulldogs newcomer Aaron Naughton staked their claims for round-one senior debuts.

Collingwood had sprayed 1.10 early in the second term, but they worked their way back in the game as the Bulldogs were too wasteful with their disposal.

Cox's haul was encouraging, as the Magpies tried to play the tall American and Grundy as marking targets in attack.

Moore, having moved from the forward line, and Howe were solid in defence.

The Bulldogs again tried captain Easton Wood in attack, but he had minimal impact.

With fellow defender Dale Morris (knee) out of action, the Bulldogs might have no choice but to return Wood to defence for their round-one game against GWS.

"There were probably times today when Woody didn't get a touch, but he competed one v three and either won the footy or held the ball up," said assistant coach Steven King.

"Woody being the true, selfless leader he is, he'll play wherever we put him."

King said the Bulldogs' ball use let them down, noting they kicked the ball back to Collingwood 27 times.