Sydney AFL coach John Longmire says the Swans will need to be creative in dealing with their sudden shortage of specialist ruckmen.

Swans to get creative in search for ruckmen

With Kurt Tippett retiring in January and Sam Naismith suffering a season-ending ACL injury earlier this week, Sydney have just two ruckmen on their list.

Callum Sinclair missed Friday's pre-season game against Greater Western Sydney, which meant Darcy Cameron, was the only fit ruckman available.

West Australian Cameron, who has yet to play a senior game, battled manfully against the 6cm taller Dawson Simpson in Friday's match at Blacktown in Sydney's west.

However, he won just six hit outs to the 33 racked up by Simpson.

"He (Cameron) did a few good things, he's still learning the game, he's still a young player," Longmire said.

"I'm sure if needed, he'll be able to play and that's reality.

"That's why we recruited him. He's been improving all the time.

"But Sinclair has played a lot of good footy for us as well, so we're confident he can do a job for us."

Longmire could resort to some unorthodox solutions to supplement his dwindling contingent of specialist ruckmen.

"We can look at different options as well, we can go with (defender) Aliir Aliir," Longmire said.

"We've gone with Dean Towers last year for probably five or six games as well, we'll just be creative."

Both Aliir and Sinclair missed the 11-point win over GWS with ankle issues but each could be back for an internal hitout next week..

'We expect that Sinclair and - Aliir is even a chance - to come back for next week," Longmire added.

"We'll have to sit down during the week and decide whether we play them or not, if they come up."

Longmire was happy midfield speedster Zak Jones and key defender Heath Grundy each racked up over 60 minutes of action in their first run of the season on Friday.

Jones played in the main game and Grundy in the curtain raiser.

Half back-midfielder Jake Lloyd reported tightness in the quadriceps and didn't play the last quarter but told Longmire after the game he felt OK.