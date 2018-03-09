Pressure mounts on Giants for AFLW match

Greater Western Sydney coach Alan McConnell concedes all the pressure is on the Giants heading into their AFLW clash with the Western Bulldogs.

The high-flying Bulldogs can lock up a home grand final if they win the game at Canberra's UNSW Oval on Saturday night.

But even if they lose, it would still take something extraordinary for them not to feature in the decider on March 24.

After two losses to begin the season - including a home defeat against Carlton where they kicked only one goal - the Giants have stormed up to fourth.

GWS are only two points behind second-placed Brisbane with two rounds to play.

"The reality is there is probably a bigger outcome for us than there is for the Bulldogs. They can drop two and still make it and we can't afford to drop one," McConnell said.

"I'm sure the Bulldogs would like a home final and a win for them would give them that and a win for us keeps us alive in the competition."

The Bulldogs are missing key players Katie Brennan, Daria Bannister and Izzy Huntington but leading goal kicker Brooke Lochland is always a threat up forward.

Lochland, a former ice skater, kicked an AFLW record seven goals in a 73-point demolition of Carlton in February.

"Their form is pretty good, you'd say they're the team to beat at the moment. They're certainly the highest scoring team in the competition and play very good footy so they will be a big challenge for us," McConnell said.

"I think we're quite different teams, so they tend to want to play the game a bit on the outside and we tend to want to play the game a bit on the inside. It will be interesting to see who wins that battle."