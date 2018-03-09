Port hero crosses divide to join Crows

As a Port Adelaide player, Josh Francou thrived on the hatred for AFL arch-rivals Adelaide.

Francou was a Showdown specialist - as a Port midfielder he won three best-afield medals against the Crows in a four-game stretch in 2001/02.

But on Saturday, Francou returns to Port Adelaide's Alberton headquarters wearing Crows colours.

And the newly-appointed Adelaide assistant coach isn't sure of the reception he'll get from the Port faithful during Saturday's pre-season game.

"I don't know, to be honest with you," Francou told reporters on Friday, the eve of the Port-Crows trial game.

"That is a question that has been asked quite a lot of me over the last three or four months - going to the opposition, going to the arch enemy.

"As a player you develop that fierce rivalry, and I know some people have used the word hatred, towards the opposition.

"As a player and as a group at Port Adelaide, that was something that built us up for the big Showdowns.

"Coming in and now being involved as a coach, and I don't use this word flippantly, but it is a job.

"And obviously and ultimately I'm trying to do the best job I can to best prepare our players."

Francou, who played 156 games for Port, has joined Adelaide after a four-year stint as an assistant coach with Sydney.

The 43-year-old has landed a plum job: taking control of Adelaide's much-vaunted forward line which last year led the AFL for scoring.

"It's a forward line that does function well when we're up and firing," Francou said.

"Walking into West Lakes at the beginning of November and getting to know and work with the forwards, they're quality individuals - as are all the players on the list.

"But I have enjoyed building relationships with the players.

"As a coach, you're not coming in looking to reinvent the wheel, because the wheel looks pretty good at the moment.

"It's trying to make minor adjustments to hopefully improve the function of the forward line - ultimately that is what we're trying to do as a forward line and as a group as well."