Forget revival, Hodge will create legacy

If all goes to plan, Luke Hodge will create something much more important than a revival at rebuilding AFL club Brisbane Lions.

Luke Hodge is set to have a massive impact at the Brisbane Lions.

He will create a legacy.

The once mighty Lions haven't played finals since 2009.

And an inexperienced Brisbane don't look like racking up enough wins to end that drought after collecting the 2017 wooden spoon in coach Chris Fagan's first year at the helm.

While they would be nice, victories are far from the first thing on ex-Hawks football manager Fagan's mind ahead of 2018 after luring Hodge out of retirement and reuniting at the Lions in the off-season.

Hodge won four premierships - three as captain - in his stellar 305-game career at Hawthorn.

Hodge - 34 in June - won't spend anywhere near as much time at the Lions. And it remains to be seen exactly how many games he will actually play.

But Fagan is convinced the veteran defender will make just as much impact on his young Brisbane squad as he did at his beloved Hawks.

"I want him to leave a legacy," Fagan told AAP.

"He is here for a couple of years. He wants to make as big an impact on those guys as he can so when he does leave what he has grown doesn't disappear - it lives on."

Hodge will look to rally a young defensive line boasting deputy vice-captain Harris Andrews and 2017 Rising Star nomination Alex Witherden.

The Lions defence conceded 2526 points last season - more than 200 points more than the next-worst offender.

While Andrews has been identified as a 10-year leader of the Lions back six, Witherden is also set to blossom after playing nine games at just 18 last year, averaging 23 touches.

There will be just as much pressure in 2018 on their midfield, namely captain Dayne Beams and his deputy Dayne Zorko after ex-skipper Tom Rockliff's off-season defection to Port.

Big things are also expected from No.1 draft pick, midfielder Cameron Rayner.

Since their round 11 bye Brisbane were rated first in the AFL, scoring at 51.7 per cent and kicking a goal at 28.7 per cent once they got the ball inside 50m according to Champion Data.

They just didn't get the ball in there enough, Fagan says.

"It's clear to us after our review that we were good at scoring when we gave ourselves an opportunity - we just didn't do that enough," he said.

"Statistically we were also very poor at contested ball.

"But with ball in hand we can play some exciting football. We just need to give ourselves a chance to score and get the pressure off our defence."

Brisbane have high hopes that ex-Crow Charlie Cameron can form a formidable combination up front with Eric Hipwood after his off-season trade.

"Charlie is an energetic, enthusiastic bloke - he has fit in so well with the group," Fagan said.

"He has unbelievable speed and played in a grand final (2017) so he will add his voice on the field.

"He has surprised me. For 23 he has a fair capacity for leadership."

Brisbane will hope to avoid a bottom-two finish for the first time in four seasons after notching just five wins last year.

Not that Fagan will rate their 2018 improvement on victories.

"We haven't set the bar on how many wins. We have got other things to measure it by," he said.

"Last year there was an improvement in all sorts of stats plus game understanding, structures, attitude in games.

"Although we finished on the bottom I thought we were heading in the right direction."

BRISBANE LIONS

Coach: Chris Fagan

Captain: Dayne Beams

Last five years: 12-15-17-17-18

Premierships: 3 (2001, 2002, 2003).

Key five: Luke Hodge, Dayne Beams, Dayne Zorko, Charlie Cameron, Stefan Martin.

One to watch: Eric Hipwood. The exciting forward stamped himself as a star of the future in 2017, kicking 30 goals from 20 senior appearances. At 203cm, the 20-year-old possesses a rare combination of height, skill and athleticism that should allow him to impose himself on the competition down the track.

Ins: Zac Bailey (Norwood, SANFL), Connor Ballenden (University of Queensland), Charlie Cameron (Adelaide), Luke Hodge (Hawthorn), Jack Payne (Brisbane, NEAFL), Cameron Rayner (Western U18), Brandon Starcevich (East Perth, WAFL).

Outs: Josh Clayton (delisted), Michael Close (delisted), Jonathan Freeman (delisted), Blake Grewar (delisted), Matthew Hammelmann (delisted), Ryan Harwood (delisted), Jarrad Jansen (delisted), Tom Rockliff (Port Adelaide), Josh Schache (Western Bulldogs), Reuben William (delisted).

Best line-up:

B: Darcy Gardiner, Harris Andrews, Alex Witherden

HB: Luke Hodge, Daniel McStay, Daniel Rich

C: Sam Mayes, Dayne Zorko, Hugh McCluggage

HF: Cameron Rayner, Josh Walker, Allen Christensen

F: Charlie Cameron, Eric Hipwood, Lewis Taylor

R: Stefan Martin, Dayne Beams, Mitch Robinson

I: Nick Robertson, Rhys Mathieson, Jarrod Berry, Ryan Bastinac

Predicted finish: 15th

Betting (William Hill)

To win the flag: $126

To make the top eight: $8