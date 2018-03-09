Bulldogs over AFL premiership hangover

Is the hangover over?

Everyone associated with the Western Bulldogs sincerely hopes so after the 2016 premiers struggled through a difficult 2017 campaign.

Try as they might, Luke Beveridge's men were largely unable to recapture the spark and spirit that propelled them to the club's first flag in 62 years, finishing the season 10th with 11 wins and 11 losses.

"It was all connected, really," assistant coach Daniel Giansiracusa said of the reasons behind their fall from the top of the AFL tree.

"We weren't as good around the ball as we had been ... we probably only came off a couple of per cent, but that was enough for opposition teams to get hold of us.

"But we've continued to evolve in that space.

"And we've really been working hard on our efficiency when we have the ball ... that kick inside 50 is the hardest kick in the game.

"With plenty of work in those areas we think we can hit the ground running."

Beveridge's line-up, the forward line in particular, will have a decidedly different look in 2018 after an off-season makeover.

Club stalwarts Bob Murphy and Matthew Boyd retired, while Stewart Crameri, Travis Cloke and Jake Stringer were all shown the door.

With veteran defender Dale Morris sidelined for up to three months with a partial ACL tear, the Bulldogs are left with a relatively youthful squad.

"We did have a bit of experience go out of the side, but we think we've been able to develop guys over the last couple of years, especially in those positions," Giansiracusa said.

"All in all, we're looking for guys to take that next small step."

The Dogs addressed some needs with experienced campaigners Jackson Trengove from Port Adelaide and Fremantle's Hayden Crozier.

Trengove is able to play at both ends of the ground as well as help out in the ruck but he will play predominantly in a key defensive role.

Crozier will line up alongside him in the back half, the former Dockers forward recast as a running half-back flanker by Beveridge.

What lies ahead for another off-season arrival, Brisbane's Josh Schache, is less clear.

The former No.2 draft pick hasn't lived up to that billing so far, but the key forward is only 20 and will be given every opportunity to form a potent partnership with fellow tall Tom Boyd in attack.

After a tough year when he took time away from the game to deal with mental health issues, Boyd's ability to find his best form will be a big factor in how his team fares.

"Tom's going well, he's in a good headspace, he's got himself really fit and he's another player who is so important for us," Giansiracusa said.

"For different reasons he didn't have the season that he wanted last year and we've supported him with that.

"We can't fault his application and attitude this pre-season. He seems really happy in himself and he's really thrown himself into his training."

WESTERN BULLDOGS

Coach: Luke Beveridge

Captain: Easton Wood

Last five years: 15-14-8-1-10

Premierships: 2 (1954, 2016).

Key five: Marcus Bontempelli, Jason Johannisen, Easton Wood, Tom Boyd, Jack Macrae.

One to watch: Tom Boyd. The talented big man had a difficult campaign after a brilliant performance in the Dogs' 2016 grand final win. His season ended in round 13 with a calf injury before he took time away to deal with mental health issues. He is reported to be well-placed to attack 2018 having enjoyed a strong pre-season.

Ins: Hayden Crozier (Fremantle), Billy Gowers (Footscray, VFL), Aaron Naughton (Peel Thunder, WAFL), Callum Porter (Gippsland U18), Ed Richards (Oakleigh U18), Josh Schache (Brisbane Lions), Jackson Trengove (Port Adelaide).

Outs: Matthew Boyd (retired), Travis Cloke (retired), Stewart Crameri (Geelong), Declan Hamilton (delisted), Bob Murphy (retired), Josh Prudden (delisted), Jake Stringer (Essendon), Tristan Tweedie (delisted).

Best line-up:

B: Shane Biggs, Marcus Adams, Easton Wood

HB: Jason Johannisen, Jackson Trengove, Matthew Suckling

C: Lachie Hunter, Marcus Bontempelli, Bailey Dale

HF: Caleb Daniel, Tom Boyd, Liam Picken

F: Luke Dahlhaus, Jack Redpath, Toby McLean

R: Jordan Roughead, Jack Macrae, Tom Liberatore

I: Dale Morris, Hayden Crozier, Josh Dunkley, Mitch Wallis

Predicted finish: 9th

Betting (William Hill)

To win the flag: $21

To make the top eight: $2