News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Tigers open AFL with tough win over Blues
Tigers open AFL with tough win over Blues

Demons co-captain out of AFL season-opener

Jason Phelan
AAP /

Melbourne have conceded co-captain Jack Viney has lost his battle to be fit to play in their AFL season-opener against Geelong.

Peggy O'Neal unveils 2017 flag
2:14

Peggy O'Neal unveils 2017 flag
0322_1800_vic_katie
0:31

Katie Brennan's appeal fails
Port Adelaide star Patty Ryder makes a citizen's arrest
1:40

Port Adelaide star Patty Ryder makes a citizen's arrest
0322_1600_nat-AFL
0:30

Hannebery, McVeigh set for Sydney opener against West Coast
0322_1130_nat_afl
1:23

Richmond set to face off against Carlton in AFL opener
Joel Selwood celebrates milestone
2:01

Joel Selwood celebrates milestone
More foot troubles for Jack Viney
1:37

More foot troubles for Jack Viney
0322_0500_nat_
0:31

Appeal launched for Katie Brennan
0321_1130_nat_AFL
1:03

AFL season opener
0321_0500_nat_AFL
0:32

Two game ban stands for Katie Brennan
0320_1800_vic_bulldogs
1:00

Luke Beveridge says fabricated article has thrown his team off focus
0320_0500_nat_AFL
0:32

Katie Brennan pleads with tribunal
 

Viney has been on a modified training program for most of the pre-season as he recovers from a persistent foot injury.

The 23-year-old underwent surgery to relieve plantar fasciitis in his right foot after round 15 last season and missed just two games.

He has since admitted he had returned too early after developing a stress fracture in the same foot.

Despite Viney's modified preparation, coach Simon Goodwin had been confident, only days before the Demons' first pre-season series match, that his co-captain would definitely play in round one.

But with their opening game of the home-and-away season just over a fortnight away, they will err on the side of caution.

"We have decided that to give Jack the best preparation for the full year, he will not be available for selection for round one," football manager Josh Mahoney told the AFL's website.

"Whilst he has not had any setbacks in his rehab program, Jack has not completed enough football sessions to give him the best chance to perform for the entire season."

Melbourne kick off their premiership campaign on Sunday, March 25 when they host the Cats at the MCG.

Back To Top