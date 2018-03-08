News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Tigers open AFL with tough win over Blues
Tigers open AFL with tough win over Blues

Ablett out as Cats prepare for trial

Michael Ramsey
AAP /

Gary Ablett will miss Geelong's final AFL pre-season hit-out as he fights to overcome a hamstring issue in time for round one.

Peggy O'Neal unveils 2017 flag
2:14

Peggy O'Neal unveils 2017 flag
0322_1800_vic_katie
0:31

Katie Brennan's appeal fails
Port Adelaide star Patty Ryder makes a citizen's arrest
1:40

Port Adelaide star Patty Ryder makes a citizen's arrest
0322_1600_nat-AFL
0:30

Hannebery, McVeigh set for Sydney opener against West Coast
0322_1130_nat_afl
1:23

Richmond set to face off against Carlton in AFL opener
Joel Selwood celebrates milestone
2:01

Joel Selwood celebrates milestone
More foot troubles for Jack Viney
1:37

More foot troubles for Jack Viney
0322_0500_nat_
0:31

Appeal launched for Katie Brennan
0321_1130_nat_AFL
1:03

AFL season opener
0321_0500_nat_AFL
0:32

Two game ban stands for Katie Brennan
0320_1800_vic_bulldogs
1:00

Luke Beveridge says fabricated article has thrown his team off focus
0320_0500_nat_AFL
0:32

Katie Brennan pleads with tribunal
 

The dual Brownlow Medal winner is a notable omission for Sunday's clash with Essendon, having suffered a hamstring strain during match simulation last month.

Fellow stars Patrick Dangerfield and Joel Selwood have both been named to play in Colac, along with veteran defender Harry Taylor.

The 33-year-old Ablett last week said he remained on track for Geelong's season-opening clash with Melbourne on March 25.

Michael Hurley, Cale Hooker and Tom Bellchambers are among the inclusions for the Bombers.

In other selection news, Cyril Rioli will miss Hawthorn's clash with Carlton in Launceston and is in doubt for round one.

Rioli spent much of the pre-season on leave and briefly contemplated retirement after his father suffered a near-fatal heart attack.

The small forward suffered a serious knee injury last season which restricted him to just seven games.

Adam Treloar, Jeremy Howe and Darcy Moore will line up for Collingwood against the Western Bulldogs in Moe.

Port Adelaide's Sam Powell-Pepper (shoulder), Fremantle's Bradley Hill (quad) and Hawks midfielder Liam Shiels (soreness) are among the notable omissions.

Back To Top