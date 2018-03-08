De Goey to miss AFL opener with hamstring

News

Michael Ramsey
AAP /

Suspended Collingwood midfielder Jordan De Goey will miss the Magpies' AFL season-opener after injuring his hamstring at training.

De Goey suffered a minor hamstring strain while training with Collingwood's VFL side on Tuesday night.

The 21-year-old was last month slapped with an indefinite club-imposed AFL suspension after being caught drink-driving.

Collingwood football boss Geoff Walsh on Thursday said De Goey would be sidelined for a "routine hamstring recovery period".

Minor hamstring strains typically take three to four weeks to heal.

"It seems that the mechanics of a tackle Jordy laid late in Tuesday's session locked his leg and he slightly over-stretched," Walsh said.

Collingwood president Eddie McGuire on Wednesday suggested De Goey would make a "pretty early return" from his ban, saying the Magpies were not in a position where they could afford to waste good players.

The Magpies came down hard on De Goey after the P-plater returned a blood-alcohol reading of 0.095 after a random breath test in Port Melbourne.

De Goey was also banned from drinking alcohol for the rest of the AFL season, fined $10,000 and directed to find employment away from the club for at least four weeks.

In better news for the Magpies, Adam Treloar (soreness), Darcy Moore (achilles), Alex Fasolo (shoulder) and Jeremy Howe (calf) will all be available for Saturday's trial match against the Western Bulldogs in Moe.

Jamie Elliott (ankle), James Aish (calf) and Daniel Wells (achilles) are set to rejoin the full training program over the next fortnight.

