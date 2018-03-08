Giants' Hicks predicts Canberra AFLW boom

Jodie Hicks has predicted the ACT region to be a major talent pool for AFLW in years to come.

Greater Western Sydney midfielder Hicks, who has juggled cricket duties for the Sydney Sixers in the WBBL with her AFLW commitments, believes Canberra will be a productive recruiting ground for clubs.

The Giants remain an outside chance to feature in this season's grand final and meet the ladder-leading Western Bulldogs at Canberra's UNSW Oval on Saturday night.

Hicks, 21, was drafted by GWS from AFL Canberra club Belconnen Magpies with the fifth pick in last year's draft.

"The Youth Girls team (in Canberra) is very strong and probably stronger than some of the women's teams around at the moment," Hicks said.

"It's really enjoyable to see who can get drafted from there and I reckon there'll be a bigger bunch of people getting drafted from there."

After two losses to begin the season - including a home defeat against Carlton where they kicked only one goal - the Giants have stormed up to fourth.

GWS are only two points behind second-placed Brisbane with two rounds to play.

The Bulldogs are almost certainties to play in the AFLW decider on March 24, with a win against GWS ensuring they host it.

Hicks said the Giants have shown they are capable of matching it with the best in the past four weeks.

"We've lost a couple of games which I think we could've won," Hicks said.

"We had the draw against Adelaide, which wasn't ideal, but we've learnt a lot from that and then we beat Fremantle to showcase what we can do."