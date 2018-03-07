Martin stars as Tigers tame Roos in AFL pre-season

Richmond have tuned up for their premiership defence with a 70-point AFL pre-season win over North Melbourne at Ikon Park.

Brownlow Medal winner Dustin Martin was at his bullocking best on Wednesday night, as the Tigers rode their vaunted manic pressure to a 19.14 (128) to 8.10 (58) win in front of 4197 fans.

The impressive performance capped an ominous pre-season series for Damien Hardwick's men, who belted Essendon by 87 points in their other warm-up match.

Martin, who played just over three quarters, finished with 22 possessions and was involved in several of his side's goals, with Shane Edwards (23 touches) and Jayden Short (25) also important.

Kane Lambert (24 disposals) led the way up forward with four goals, rampant Richmond finishing with 12 goal kickers.

"The boys played well enough," Hardwick said.

"There were probably a few stages in the last quarter when we got a bit carried away, over-handballing.

"But I thought they pressured up well and got the tackle count up as well ... it's always pleasing to win."

There was a lot to like early from the rebuilding Kangaroos, widely tipped to struggle this season, against the reigning premiers who fielded 19 grand-final players.

Shaun Higgins (31) was classy throughout, Ben Cunnington (27) was dangerous on the ball and resting inside forward 50, and Jack Ziebell (24) also caught the eye.

"They were very good against Essendon and much too good for us tonight," Roos coach Brad Scott said.

"Mind you, we didn't help ourselves with some of our ball use, but we know that's the journey we're on."

The Tigers led by one point at the first change then found another gear.

Martin's trademark strength at the contest came to the fore and Lambert kicked three goals as the Tigers opened a 23-point halftime lead.

Richmond should have led by more than 38 points at three-quarter time, but spurned several scoring opportunities.

Despite Jack Riewoldt and Martin resting on the bench, the relentless Tigers didn't let up in the final term, kicking six goals to the Roos' one.

The match didn't address queries over the Kangaroos' ruck set-up after Scott decided against experimenting with Braydon Preuss and Todd Goldstein in the same line-up.

Goldstein kicked a goal and looked more like his old self in the first half after a down year before he was replaced by Preuss in the second half.

The big Roo impressed with his physicality, but Toby Nankervis was the best ruckman on the ground with 21 touches and 17 hitouts.