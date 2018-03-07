AFL keen to open up player movement soon

Mid-season AFL trading or drafting seems inevitable, with league bosses keen to introduce extra recruiting opportunities for clubs as soon as possible.

New AFL football operations manager Steve Hocking is looking at all options - even short-term player loans between clubs.

But Hocking says the feedback from clubs, so far, has been mixed and chief executive Gillon McLachlan acknowledges that not everyone is so enthusiastic about the concept.

"It's been a very slow U-turn - it's like trying to turn around one of those ships that comes through the heads," McLachlan said.

"(If) there was one thing I could change tomorrow, which I can't do now, it's that a rebuild for a club in trouble doesn't take longer than five or six years.

"If you're at the bottom now, to get back to competing for a flag is a long period of time.

"But to do that, you need to have a whole series of things to change in terms of player movement - the ability to make decisions fast."

The AFL is looking at having a bigger window for drafts and trades during the off-season, as well as some form of mid-season recruiting.

Richmond premiership coach Damien Hardwick is one prominent club figure who wants more recruiting opportunities.

While enthusiastic, McLachlan accepted there was much to consider.

"If you open stuff up, there are consequences ... things can go worse, quicker, too," he said.

"It's a good discussion. I just feel currently, our player movement has the ability to be opened up further."

McLachlan and Hocking were asked at a media briefing on Wednesday when changes might be made.

"If Gill had his way, it would be potentially this year," Hocking said.

"We're well ahead of it already; there's already a lot of work that's been done in the background."

McLachlan used the example of Port Adelaide having their ruck stocks savaged two seasons ago by suspension and injury.

With a mid-season trade period, if the Power were in premiership contention, they could strike a deal with a rebuilding club.

"It's the only time of the year where the lower team has leverage," he said.

Asked if the AFL was considering some sort of short-term player loan system, Hocking said: "It's all on the table".

McLachlan immediately added: "Steve's looking at everything".