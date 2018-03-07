Myers says Bombers to learn from AFL loss

Essendon still have a lot to learn, as shown by reigning AFL premiers Richmond ruthlessly taking them to school.

Essendon's David Myers will be back from illness to play the AFL pre-season match against Geelong.

Bombers midfielder David Myers says their 87-point loss to the Tigers in last month's pre-season match demonstrates Essendon are still finding their way.

Myers was among 12 players who returned from doping suspensions last season, while veterans Jobe Watson, Heath Hocking, James Kelly and Brent Stanton had retired.

The Bombers also have big-name recruits Jake Stringer, Devon Smith and Adam Saad.

"It was a probably a good experience ... that you've had the test against where you need to be if you want to be playing finals and winning the big games," Myers said of the Richmond loss.

"It is still a lot of change that's happening.

"A lot of guys who haven't played a lot of footy are in the side playing regularly now."

One of the features of the Richmond match was Stringer's curious and garish haircut - his hair was dyed bright blond, with a knot at the top.

But Myers has revealed it is gone because Stringer had needed stitches for a cut to the head during the match and his hair had to be clipped.

"I actually didn't mind the 'onion' - I thought it looked alright," Myers said.

Myers was one of the victims of a gastro outbreak that hit Essendon a few days before the Richmond match.

He will return for Sunday's second pre-season match against Geelong in Colac.

But teammate Travis Colyer is out of action, at least until round five or six, as he recovers from foot surgery.

Myers and Colyer attended Wednesday's launch of the partnership between Essendon and the RMIT, where the two players are studying business.

Bombers chief executive Xavier Campbell said the RMIT partnership was the sort of agreement that might help clubs wean themselves off pokies revenue.

"Ultimately, it's thinking differently, thinking outside the square and, absolutely, partnerships like this ... that really promote a mindset of innovation, ultimately our end goal should be to really drive change in that space," he said.

Meanwhile, Campbell also backed club great James Hird after reports last week that rival clubs had shown interest in employing the former coach.

"It's entirely appropriate, it makes a lot of sense and we wish James all the best," he said.