Viney still out despite teammate's hopes

Jesse Hogan's declaration his injured Melbourne teammate Jack Viney would play this week turned out to be wishful thinking, dashing the hopes of Demons fans.

Confusion reigns over Viney return date

Hogan told media that Viney, who was left out of their squad for Thursday night's pre-season match with St Kilda, would instead play in Casey's VFL practice match on Saturday.

Demons co-captain Viney has battled a persistent foot injury and missed their first pre-season game, and when he was omitted from their second it appeared unlikely he would be available for their AFL season-opener against Geelong on March 25.

Viney underwent surgery to relieve plantar fasciitis in his right foot after round 15 last year and then developed a stress fracture in the same foot, which meant he was put on a modified pre-season program.

Hogan said he'd spoken on Monday to Viney, who told him of the VFL plan, but that was knocked on the head soon after by Demons football manager Josh Mahoney, who said the star midfielder wouldn't play at all this week.

It's believed that if Viney doesn't play in Casey's next pre-season match against Box Hill on March 17, he will be ruled out of the MCG clash with the Cats.

Key forward Hogan, meanwhile, says he's never been fitter.

The 23-year-old had a horror 2017 - he was diagnosed with testicular cancer, suffered a broken collarbone and hamstring injury, and dealt with the death of his father before the Demons narrowly missed the finals.

"I've had an uninterrupted pre-season, which is as much as you can ask for so at this stage it's as good as it's been," Hogan said.

Melbourne coach Simon Goodwin has outlined plans for Hogan to spend more time in the midfield as the Demons look to end a finals drought that stretches from 2006.

Hogan said he'd joined the midfielders' drills at training, which he'd enjoyed.

"I wouldn't say it's monotonous playing as a forward but it's refreshing to look at the game from another perspective," Hogan said.

"It's good fun (to play in the midfield). I did a little bit last year and it will probably be more of a burst role."