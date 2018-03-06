Kennett takes aim at 'mendicant' AFL clubs

Hawthorn president Jeff Kennett has taken a swipe at the AFL's "mendicant" clubs, warning that new chief executive Justin Reeves won't hesitate to take on league boss Gillon McLachlan.

Jeff Kennett changed Hawthorn's constitution so presidents could only serve two three-year terms.

Former Victorian premier Kennett returned to the role he held from 2006-11 during a tumultuous off-season in the wake of a disappointing 12th-placed finish.

Reeves, previously Geelong's chief commercial officer, was named Hawks' CEO a fortnight later.

He replaced Tracey Gaudry, who was sacked just five months into her stint as chief executive.

Speaking at the Hawks' season launch on Tuesday evening, Kennett boasted of the Hawks' financial strength and said Reeves wouldn't shirk from a fight with the AFL.

"Justin can stand eye to eye with Gil McLachlan and knee him in the groin when necessary," Kennett said.

"That's important, because at the moment there are only four or five clubs that are independent of the AFL.

"All the others have financial guarantees provided by the AFL or get large licks of money. We get, with four or five others, the lowest amount.

"We're not asking for more. We don't want to be mendicants of the AFL.

"But it's because we've been so successful that at times, things have not always gone our way. And you've got to argue your case."

Kennett has previously accused the AFL of being "almost anti-social" with its determination to remove Hawthorn from Tasmania.

The Hawks play several home games each year in Launceston under a lucrative sponsorship deal with the Tasmanian government, which was solidified during Kennett's presidency.

Hawthorn, Collingwood, West Coast, Fremantle and Geelong have typically been among the league's highest-taxed clubs.

Richmond are likely to join that list in the wake of last year's drought-breaking and highly lucrative premiership win.

A bullish Kennett said he believed it was fully achievable for the Hawks to attain their ambition of winning another seven premierships by 2050, after their historic 2013-15 three-peat.

"As this season unfolds, there will be times, from time to time, where I or one of the other board members that will be making comment in our defence, in our interests long term." Kennett told members.

"We are not here for this year ... we are here for the rest of time, and in order to do that, we've got to remain strong and we've got to remain independent."