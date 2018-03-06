Tigers players go nuts when Hardwick re-signs

Premiership coach Damien Hardwick has re-signed with Richmond until the end of the 2021 season following a swift negotiation period.

And didn't his player absolutely love hearing the news.

Watch above as the playing group is informed of the extension and get around their coach in great signs for fans, showing just how happy the rooms are in Tigerland.

The 45-year-old led the Tigers to a drought-breaking flag in 2017 and was due to come out of contract at the end of this year.

He was under heavy pressure before last season after the club lost three consecutive elimination finals from 2013-15 and missed September in 2016.

“Damien has helped our football club to deliver the ultimate success, and we’re excited to continue our journey with him leading the team,” president Peggy O’Neal said.

“Our club has built a strong and united culture, and Damien has been critical to that. He has an incredible connection to his players, is a person of great character and a wonderful coach."

Hardwick survived the chop after 2016 but overhauled his assistants and led the club to a first grand final since 1980.

He has coached 182 games since joining the Tigers in 2010.

“It’s a collective effort that helps deliver success, and I’m fortunate at Richmond to have a great group of players, coaches and staff all working together towards our goal," he said.

“It’s been an exciting journey thus far at Richmond, and both myself, the coaches and players are eager for the challenge that awaits this season.”