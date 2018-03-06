Tigers retain blueprint for AFL success

Richmond star Jack Riewoldt believes the Tigers still have the blueprint for premiership success as they prepare to defend their AFL crown.

Jack Riewoldt kicked two goals in Richmond's 2017 AFL grand final win over Adelaide.

Riewoldt spoke to reporters at the launch of the AFL's Kick 2 Kick program at the MCG on Tuesday and said it was important for his teammates not to forget the lessons of last season.

"Naturally you think back and reminisce. All the players who played in the grand final are still on our list ... so there's moments when we reflect on that," Riewoldt said.

"We also like to look back and see how we played the game because we think that's important.

"Certainly the back end of last year and the grand final was the way that we wanted to play ... it's a blueprint for us going into this year.

"It's only natural to do that but our focus is firmly on the 2018 season."

Riewoldt forecast a continuation of the high-pressure game style that propelled Damien Hardwick's side to grand final success against Adelaide.

While happy to continue to relive the 48-point win, Riewoldt has seen no signs of complacency and declared the Tigers are hungry for more success.

"I think as leaders we're constantly on the look out for areas that we can improve in and making sure that we're steering the ship in the right direction," he said.

"But you look at day one of pre-season and how the players came back ... obviously we were coming off the highest of highs in winning a premiership but our players came back as professionally as we could have asked.

"As leaders we've seen no lag there ... we're excited to attack the season."

Richmond play their final pre-season series match against North Melbourne at Ikon Park on Wednesday night.