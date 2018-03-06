Greene thrilled with six-year GWS AFL deal

Eager to avoid a repeat of the circus surrounding teammate Josh Kelly last year, Toby Greene jumped at the chance to sign the longest deal ever offered to a Greater Western Sydney AFL player.

The foundation Giant agreed to a six-year contraction extension on Tuesday, understood to be worth up to $1 million per season.

Greene, a best and fairest winner and All Australian in 2016, joins fellow young stars Jeremy Cameron, Jon Patton, Stephen Coniglio and Kelly, who decided in the past couple of years to stick with the AFL's newest club.

Kelly was strongly linked to a massive nine-year offer from North Melbourne for much of 2017 before eventually inking a two-season extension with GWS in September.

"When I got approached about a longer-term deal I was very open to it and extremely excited to sign," Greene said.

"It saves a lot of lying to the media I guess.

"I saw what happened with Josh Kelly last year, he copped it and I wasn't interested in that."

The hugely-talented forward has booted 123 goals in 117 games in an at-times chequered career with GWS.

In 2014, he was banned for five matches and fined a total of $7500 for his role in a pub brawl, although he avoided a criminal conviction.

Greene also served two suspensions imposed by the match review panel last year and narrowly avoided a third when his stray boot to the face of Western Bulldogs opponent Luke Dahlhaus only attracted a fine for misconduct.

"The Giants have shown massive faith in me throughout my career and given me a few chances and obviously I'm more than happy to repay the favour," Greene said on Tuesday.

"We've come a long way, we've got to two (preliminary finals) in a row.

"But we're not happy there, we want to go further and this gives me a big opportunity to do that."

Greene confirmed that he had completely recovered from a broken foot and would play in Friday night's final pre-season encounter against Sydney.

"I'm really looking forward to that," he said.

"It's been a pretty frustrating last couple of months but in the last month I've been able to get a bit of continuity."

GWS list manager Jason McCartney was thrilled to have locked Greene into the long-term deal.

"As we all know, Toby is an outstanding player and it's fantastic that he's committed to the club for another six seasons," he said.

"We all see what Toby produces on field but it's his impact around the club that makes him one of a kind.

"He's the heart and soul of our footy club."