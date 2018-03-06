'Time to deliver': Saints expect young guns to show up

Step forward Jack Sinclair. Jack Billings.

Richardson wants next-gen Saints liftoff

Seb Ross. Blake Acres. Luke Dunstan. Jade Gresham and Jack Lonie. Josh Bruce too.

No pressure, but Alan Richardson is entrusting the future of the St Kilda footy club - both this year and the next five years - to you.

And he thinks you're ready to turn the Saints into a genuine AFL force.

"We expect those guys now to have real influence. It's time for them to really deliver," Richardson tells AAP.

"We think they're made of the right stuff. They've certainly got the talent. And they've got a terrific attitude.

"The theme for us in 2018 is our core, that large group of 21 to 25-year-olds coming through together.

"It's been by design that we've gone that way and got as many games into them as possible. and it's exciting us now."

The emergence of that group looms as a key to St Kilda's success under Richardson, now in the post-Nick Riewoldt era. Few individuals have dominated the culture at a club like the legendary forward did at the Saints for the past two decades.

His departure, along with star Leigh Montagna and flag-winner Sean Dempster certainly leaves a leadership gulf.

The players that Richardson are eyeing for improvement are all yet to have their 25th birthday, with between 40 and 100 games under the belts each.

Ross, last year's best and fairest winner, has already arrived on the scene after establishing himself as the club's best midfielder in 2017.

Former Docker Roberton, one of a four-man leadership group, is thought of exceptionally highly.

Billings and fellow goal sneak Gresham certainly excite St Kilda fans inside the forward 50.

But there's plenty of unknown about the next-gen Saints as the club looks to return to the finals for the first time since 2011.

Finals should have arrived in the last two seasons.

In 2016, they missed on percentage. Last year they blew it from 9-6.

So there can be no question about the hunger at Moorabbin given how close they've come.

"We've won more games than we've lost in the last two years and we haven't played finals," Richardson said.

"Everyone hurts when you don't play finals at footy clubs, that's why you're at footy clubs.

"We're incredibly disappointed that we didn't play finals last year. But we didn't deserve to either. We feel like we let ourselves down.

"Call it hurt. Call it disappointment. Call it what you will, but I'd be surprised and disappointed if it wasn't something didn't sting the players."

Richardson will tinker with his forward line in 2018, given available-again top draft pick Paddy McCartin joins fellow talls Tim Membrey and Bruce in the selection mix.

The return to health of inside midfielder David Armitage is a welcome relief.

Down back, Jake Carlisle and Nathan Brown will anchor the defence, with St Kilda well-stocked for rebounding runners.

Early draft picks Hunter Clark and Oliver Coffield are expected to challenge for selection in the season's opening month, and the draw suits the Saints too.

They play their opening three matches at Etihad Stadium against Brisbane and North Melbourne, giving them every chance to be 2-0 before flag fancies Adelaide visit to provide a test of where they're really at.

Richardson has already suggested there's "no reason" why St Kilda can't force their way into the premiership conversation in 2018, but that will depend on that emerging group, led by Ross.

Are they ready?

"We think those guys can now have an influence on a consistent basis as opposed to playing some really good footy and not being able to repeat that," he said.

"That's our challenge and we think they're ready."

ST KILDA

Coach: Alan Richardson

Captain: Jarryn Geary

Last five years: 16-18-14-9-11

Premierships: 1 (1966).

Key five: Jake Carlisle, Seb Ross, Jack Billings, Jarryn Geary, Jack Steven.

One to watch: Seb Ross. The most underrated player in the competition? Far from a household name, Ross flew to the Saints best and fairest last season as the most consistent midfielder in the St Kilda engine room. Should notch 100 games this year and if the Saints play finals, he'll be a big reason why.

Ins: Logan Austin (Port Adelaide), Hunter Clark (Dandenong U18), Nick Coffield (Northern U18), Oscar Clavarino (Dandenong U18), Ben Paton (Murray U18), Doulton Langlands (Murray U18).

Outs: Nick Riewoldt (retired), Sean Dempster (retired), Leigh Montagna (retired), Nick Coughlan, (delisted), Joe Baker-Thomas (delisted), Jason Holmes (delisted), Nick O'Kearny (delisted).

Best line-up:

B: Jarryn Geary, Nathan Brown, Jimmy Webster

HB: Shane Savage, Jake Carlisle, Dylan Roberton

C: Jack Sinclair, Seb Ross, Jack Newnes

HF: Jack Billings, Paddy McCartin, Blake Acres

F: Jade Gresham, Tim Membrey, Josh Bruce

R: Billy Longer, Jack Steele, Jack Steven

I: Sam Gilbert, David Armitage, Luke Dunstan, Jack Lonie

Predicted finish: 11th

Betting (William Hill)

To win the flag: $34

To make the top eight: $2.30