News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Beveridge says AFL trade story is a lie
Beveridge slams Bulldogs trade 'lie'

Crows want to bury AFL grand final demons

Steve Larkin
AAP /

After a tormented summer, Adelaide midfielder Richard Douglas can't wait to bury some demons.

0320_1800_vic_bulldogs
1:00

Luke Beveridge says fabricated article has thrown his team off focus
0320_0500_nat_AFL
0:32

Katie Brennan pleads with tribunal
0319_0600_nat_AFLW
0:17

Collingwood pull off a stunning victory over Adelaide
0317_1800_wa_dockers
1:52

Most brutal and courageous contest in AFLW history
0317_1800_sa_crouch
1:07

Brad Crouch may not be fit to play round one
0316_1800_wa_surgery
1:58

Eagles deny Josh Kennedy's leg surgery will delay comeback
0316_1130_nat_AFL
0:43

Swans gear up for Round One
0315_1800_wa_AFL
1:48

Opposition clubs lining up to steal Jeremy Mcgovern from the Eagles
0315_1800_MEL-AFL
1:54

Captains tip Brownlow, Premiership favourites
0315_1600_nat-AFL
0:34

AFL skippers tip GWS, Sydney to lead Premiership battle
0314_0500_nat_AFL
0:30

Bontempelli ready for Bulldogs' 'mongrel'
Which AFL Captain would plan the best footy trip?
0:58

Which AFL Captain would plan the best footy trip?
 

But Douglas says that will only be achieved when Adelaide's AFL premiership season opens against Essendon on March 23.

Douglas and his Crows teammates have spent the pre-season stewing over their eight-goal grand final loss to Richmond in September.

"It's not that easy to get rid of," Douglas said.

"It's something you think about from time to time but that is part and parcel of being a good footy club.

"You want to put yourself in those (grand final) situations and hopefully if we can get back there again this year, it will be on the other side of the coin."

Douglas said the defeated Crows had learnt plenty from their lame loss to the Tigers in the premiership decider.

"We can't wait to get out there against Essendon and play our best football and hopefully put a few demons from the grand final behind us and move on," he said.

"That is what the whole pre-season has been based around. And round one for us can't come around quick enough.

"When you fall short on the big stage it's never ideal.

"We have had a long summer, a lot of reflection has been done and we're a strong group and a more mature group for it."

Adelaide meet arch-rivals Port Adelaide on Saturday in their final practice game before the premiership season.

Back To Top