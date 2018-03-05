Riewoldt wins AFL players' Madden Medal

AFL retirement sits well with St Kilda legend Nick Riewoldt, even if a tough test is nearly upon him.

Freshly retired St Kilda legend Nick Riewoldt has won the AFL Players Assocation Madden Medal.

Riewoldt's outstanding contributions on and off the field were acknowledged on Monday night when he won the AFL Players Association's Madden Medal.

The long-time Saints captain topped a stellar field of 10 newly-retired players.

The medal is awarded to a player who retired the year before for a range of criteria, including his on-field career, personal development and community spirit.

While comfortable with ending his playing career, Riewolt knows round one of the regular season later this month might be hard.

"The greatest challenge is still to come - to sit in the stands or commentary box for round one and watch my teammates, watch guys do what I've done for 17 years," he said.

"But as it sits, I'm really comfortable.

"I'm really happy with my decision."

Riewoldt's is a TV commentator and he is pleased to have already helped cover the Saints in the pre-season.

"I'm still really determined to see the boys go well this year," said Riewoldt, who no longer has a formal role at the club.

"It is different being on the other side, but I'm glad I've already called a St Kilda game.

"That was nice, to rip the bandaid off and get that one out of the way."

Riewoldt was presented with the medal at Monday night's AFL Players Assocation season launch n Melbourne.

The other nominees were fellow Saint Leigh Montagna, Western Bulldogs pair Bob Murphy and Matthew Boyd, Brownlow Medallists Sam Mitchell (Hawthorn) and Matt Priddis (West Coast), former Essendon captain Jobe Watson, ex-Geelong defender Tom Lonergan, Drew Petrie and his former North Melbourne teammate Andrew Swallow.

Riewoldt said the award was particularly humbling, given the quality of the nominees.

Riewoldt played 336 games for the Saints and is their longest-serving captain.

He was a five-time All-Australian, including once as captain, and a six-time club best and fairest.

Riewoldt is a co-founder and chairman of Maddie's Vision, a charity set up in honour of his late sister three years ago to raise funds for research into treatments and cures of bone marrow failure syndromes.

Riewoldt is proud of what they have achieved with Maddie's Vision.

"It's been great to be able to do something positive with our grief," he said.