Adelaide clubs cool AFL pre-season spice

Adelaide and arch foe Port Adelaide reckon revisiting their long-standing grudge in a trial game is adding spice to their AFL pre-season.

The Crows and the Power will square off in an AFL derby practice match on the weekend.

Both clubs say they want to win Saturday's pre-season match but insist the heated rivalry will be on simmer.

Port midfielder Brad Ebert and his Crows counterpart Richard Douglas say while winning is an objective, preparing for the premiership season will take priority.

"It's always good to play against the rival and whether it is in a (pre-season) game or a regular game, you're always wanting to win," Ebert told reporters on Monday.

"But I guess knowing that the four points aren't up for grabs, it really is about making sure that as a team we're ready to go.

"In saying that, we're always up for a good challenge against the Crows."

The fixture - the last hit-out for both clubs before the premiership season - will be played at Port's home base, Alberton Oval.

Both clubs will field strong sides with a view to the premiership season but Adelaide's Douglas conceded the trial game carried extra significance.

"There's not much on the end of it to be honest, no four points, so we will be trialling a few things," Douglas told reporters on Monday.

"But at the same time, when you can get one over the team down the road it's always nice, so we will be going out to win

"We want to beat Port and they want to beat us.

"We are obviously going out to win so we will pick a really strong side."