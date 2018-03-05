News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Beveridge says AFL trade story is a lie
Beveridge slams Bulldogs trade 'lie'

Broad, Simpkin selected in AFL squads

AAP /

Richmond have named suspended premiership player Nathan Broad for Wednesday's AFL pre-season match against North Melbourne.

0319_0600_nat_AFLW
0:17

Collingwood pull off a stunning victory over Adelaide
0317_1800_wa_dockers
1:52

Most brutal and courageous contest in AFLW history
0317_1800_sa_crouch
1:07

Brad Crouch may not be fit to play round one
0316_1800_wa_surgery
1:58

Eagles deny Josh Kennedy's leg surgery will delay comeback
0315_1800_wa_AFL
1:48

Opposition clubs lining up to steal Jeremy Mcgovern from the Eagles
0315_1800_MEL-AFL
1:54

Captains tip Brownlow, Premiership favourites
0315_1600_nat-AFL
0:34

AFL skippers tip GWS, Sydney to lead Premiership battle
0320_0500_nat_AFL
0:32

Katie Brennan pleads with tribunal
Which AFL Captain would plan the best footy trip?
0:58

Which AFL Captain would plan the best footy trip?
INs and OUTs: GWS Giants
0:54

INs and OUTs: GWS Giants
0316_1130_nat_AFL
0:43

Swans gear up for Round One
0314_0500_nat_AFL
0:30

Bontempelli ready for Bulldogs' 'mongrel'
 

The Kangaroos will regain Jy Simpkin, who also has had his off-season dramas.

Broad will miss the first three matches of the regular season because of his nude photo scandal.

He apologised in late October after a photo of a topless woman wearing his premiership medallion went viral.

Broad also played for the Tigers during last month's inaugural AFLX tournament.

Simpkin returns from the ankle injury he suffered last month when he stepped out in front of a motorcyclist.

Police fined him for being drunk in a public place and for crossing the road on a red light.

Simpkin is on a booze ban at least until the end of the season.

Richmond again have named 19 members of their premiership team in the 26-player squad for Wednesday's Ikon Park match.

A near full-strength Tigers lineup thrashed Essendon late last month in their opening pre-season match.

Sam Lloyd, Callum Moore and Ivan Soldo also come into the squad, while Bachar Houli has calf soreness.

Jack Higgins, Mabior Chol and Ryan Garthwaite are the omissions.

Ruckman Toby Nankervis was named despite his concussion early in the Essendon win.

Mason Wood returns from a thumb injury for the Kangaroos.

Taylor Garner, Braydon Preuss, Jamie Macmillan and new rookie Tom Murphy were included, while North left out Majak Daw, Ben McKay, Sam Durdin, Alex Morgan, Nick Larkey and Luke McDonald.

Back To Top